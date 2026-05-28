Cia Officer

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Ex-CIA official arrested after $40M in gold found in home
A former CIA official has been arrested after federal agents made a jaw-dropping discovery at his home: approximately 303 gold bars valued at more than $40 million.
28 May 2026-16:31
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