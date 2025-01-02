Ex-college football player and aspiring nurse among attack victims
@BBC
A well-known American college football player, a young aspiring nurse and a mother of a four-year-old are among the victims of the New Year's day attack in New Orleans in which at least 15 people were killed, News.az reports citing BBC.
Their names are being released by families and relatives before authorities complete post-mortem examinations.
Here's what we know so far.
Martin 'Tiger' Bech
Martin "Tiger" Bech is a former football player at Princeton University.
His death was confirmed in a statement by the university.
"There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached," Princeton football coach Bob Surace said in a statement.
"He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend."
Martin Bech's brother, Jack Bech, posted a tribute on X alongside a news article reporting his death.
"Love you always brother!" he wrote. "You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."
Mr Bech was a member of the 2016 and 2018 Ivy League Championship teams.
