Ex-Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga laid to rest

Kenya's long-time opposition leader, Raila Odinga, was laid to rest in a state funeral in the western part of the country on Sunday, following days of commemorations attended by tens of thousands.

Odinga died aged 80 on Wednesday in India, sparking an outpouring of grief for a politician who spent years fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of Daniel arap Moi — a fight that landed him in jail and forced him into exile, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Thousands of people crowded into the city of Bondo for the funeral, having travelled from all around the country. Military officers saluted as Odinga’s coffin was lowered into the ground and trumpets played the Last Post.

Days of memorials have already caused five deaths in Nairobi — three died on Thursday when police opened fire during an event in a stadium. At least two more were killed on Friday in a stampede.

But fears of further chaos in Bondo failed to materialise, and Sunday’s events passed without major incident.

Mourner Grace Auma Lubale, 40, told AFP on Sunday that Odinga had taught Kenyans they must fight for their rights.

“That is why, according to our customs, we had to make sure that we step on the soil where he will be laid to rest, so that our hearts may be contented,” she said.

“And we’ll miss him, but his legacy will remain in us.”

