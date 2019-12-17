Ex-mayor of Yerevan accused of bribe taking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service said it has revealed a large bribe-taking case by a former mayor of Yerevan.

The former mayor, who held the position in 2009 (during that period the Yerevan mayor was Gagik Beglaryan) received a particularly large bribe of $75 thousand from the founder of a developer company in return for allowing it to resume the construction of a high-rise apartment building.



The bribe was given in parts by the brother of the head of the developer company as well as by municipality officials. The former mayor also demanded an apartment of 200 sq.m. in the building 'for the needs of the City Hall.'



A criminal case had been launched by its investigation department, ARKA reported.

