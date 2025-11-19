Ex-New China Life Insurance chairman receives suspended death sentence for corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Li Quan, former chairman of New China Life Insurance, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by a Shandong court over corruption charges.

The court found that Li embezzled and accepted bribes totaling over 200 million yuan ($28.13 million) between 2010 and 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The suspended sentence means it could be commuted to life imprisonment if Li demonstrates good behavior during the two-year period.

This case highlights China’s continued crackdown on high-level corporate corruption.

