Ex-presidents express support for Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

The ex-presidents taking part in the Fifth Global Baku Forum have expressed their support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform.

Coordinator of the Peace Platformfrom Azerbaijan Orkhan Nabiyev asked the ex-presidents to comment on the initiative in the panel entitled “Establishing a Baltic-Black Sea Security Community: Towards the Action Plan," APA reports.

Former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers said he welcomes the creation of such platforms. “We're not sure what the results are going to be like. It may turn out to be good or bad. However, it is not an easy process. Any sincere dialogue is sure to achieve success,” he added.

Former President of Moldova Petru Lucinschi said any initiative calling people to dialogue and peace must be supported.

Former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski said there is no guarantee that a dialogue will produce positive results. “It is not possible to achieve results without dialogue. We support the dialogue,” he added.

