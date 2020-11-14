Azerbaijani MoD: Exchange of bodies of several servicemen, who died during Shusha fighting, held

+ ↺ − 16 px

Through the intermediary and participation of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the bodies of several servicemen, who died on the battlefield around the Shusha city, were collected, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

As part of this humanitarian action, the bodies of the dead servicemen of the Armenian armed forces were collected and handed over to the Armenian side.

Also, within the framework of this action, the bodies of six servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, who became Shehids (martyrs) during the battles around the Shusha city, were received.

This humanitarian action was implemented in accordance with article eight of the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and personally to Minister of Defense General of the Army Sergei Shoigu for organizing this humanitarian action.

News.Az