Exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to remain stable until 2029: The Economist

The exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat will remain stable until 2029, News.Az reports citing the forecast of the Economist Intelligence Unit, a research and analysis unit of The Economist.

It was noted that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) applies a fixed exchange rate against the US dollar: "The outlook for the manat is stable, and a large positive current account balance supports this."

EIU believes that the CBA's main policy priority in 2024-2028 is to keep the manat exchange rate stable, considering the large amount of foreign exchange reserves.

