Excise on petrol in Armenia to increase sharply in 2018

Starting from January 1, another increase in prices for essential goods is expected in Armenia, Report informs citing the Zhamanak newspaper.

The excise on petrol will rise in price, instead of today's 25,000 drams (about $ 52) it will reach 40,000 drams (about $ 83.3) per ton.

"The excise on fuel and lubricants will increase five-fold. Significant increase in excise on alcoholic beverages predicted. If now it is 63%, then from January 1, 2018 it will reach 73%, in 2019 - 84%, 2020 - 96%, and in 2021 - 110%. In the same way, it is envisaged to increase excise duties on tobacco products in coming years", edition writes.

News.Az

