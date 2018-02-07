Exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani-Russian diplomatic relations launches in State Duma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, and State Duma Committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin addressed the opening ceremony, highlighting the Azerbaijani history and culture. He noted that such events contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations and creates the opportunity to discuss present problems.

This is the first ever exhibition in the State Duma dedicated to a foreign country. The main concept of the exhibition is display Azerbaijan’s rich culture.

News.Az

News.Az