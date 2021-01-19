Expert about January 20: Perpetrators of these bloody events answered for their deeds during the war in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The date of January 20 will remain on the pages of history not only because of the tragic events but also because of the heroism of the sons of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani political analyst Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

"It is obvious that these bloody events were fueled by the Armenian nationalists, as well as the pro-Armenian people in power in the USSR and the Armenian lobby around the world supporting them. And as we have seen, the continuation of the events of January 20, 1990, was the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the occupation of lands, as well as the Khojaly genocide committed against Azerbaijanis. It is already the 31st anniversary of this tragedy and Azerbaijan enters this new year as a winner," he said.

He also stressed that those who occupied Azerbaijani lands and committed genocide against the Azerbaijani people answered for their deeds during the second Karabakh war.



"Let us not forget that all these aforementioned tragic events took place due to the support of Armenians by their patrons. Azerbaijan responded with its victory also to them, making it clear that such acts of aggression will not be repeated against the Azerbaijani people," the expert concluded.

