Expert: Armenian PM Pashinyan falling back on populism

Nate Schenkkan, Director for Special Research at Freedom House, has accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of populism after he called on the people to block access to courts across the country, according to Panarmenian.net.

"The danger in post-revolutionary Armenia was always that Pashinyan, lacking the ability to transform the country quickly or sustainably, would fall back on the populism that got him into power. Here we are," Schenkkan said in a tweet.

Demonstrators have blocked entrances to all the courts in the country since early Monday morning after Pashinyan urged them to take to the streets in a live message on Sunday.

