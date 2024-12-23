Expert does not rule out attempted coup in Belarus after US call

+ ↺ − 16 px

He recalled that there had already been an attempted coup d'état in the republic and it is quite possible that this time the opposition forces could again "accumulate their forces." Dandykin noted that the former opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya "is waiting for Lukashenko to be overthrown."The expert assured that Minsk is ready for such a development of events, but Russia should be ready to provide assistance to Belarus.On December 23, the US State Department called on Americans in Belarus to immediately leave the republic. The department also called on US citizens to refrain from traveling to this country.

