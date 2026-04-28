Price gap: One average car price in US equals five new Chinese EVs

Price gap: One average car price in US equals five new Chinese EVs

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The Beijing Auto Show, which opened to the public this week, highlights how intense competition in China has pushed new car prices in the world’s largest auto market down to a fraction of those in the United States.

The contrast is striking. In the U.S., the average new car price in March stood at $51,456, according to Kelley Blue Book, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

In China, there are more than ‌200 battery-powered models, including hybrids, for sale at less than the equivalent of $25,000, according to DCar, an information and trading platform.

Reuters compiled a list of the five best-selling electric vehicles in China that start under $12,000 using DCar data.

These small EVs aren't available ​for sale in ⁠American showrooms - and may never be - but for about the price ​of an average new car in ‌the U.S., a consumer in China could buy all five of these EVs.

Geely EX2: Starting price, $10,060

The pure electric Geely EX2 was the top-selling model domestically for any kind ‌of vehicle in 2025.

The small EV comes with a bevy of nifty features: a front trunk, storage compartments throughout the cabin and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen running on a ​system that Geely developed. The top-trim version has a range of about 255 miles on the Chinese test standard.

Known as the "Star Wish" in China, the EX2 was a hit from its 2024 launch and Geely began sales in Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand last year.

"When you get in, you don't ‌feel like you are in a small car," auto analyst Felipe Munoz said. "It feels better in terms of quality and bigger in terms of size."

Wuling ⁠Hongguang MiniEV: Starting price, $6,560

Of the ⁠top-selling budget EVs, the MiniEV leans heaviest on the cheap-but-cheerful aesthetic of older, low-cost cars.

Wuling has stretched the micro car for 2026 to accommodate four doors and a bit more seating room in the back for adults. But the boxy city car remains tiny by American standards.

You ⁠could park two of the previous-generation MiniEVs in the space needed for a regular Ford F-150, the top-selling U.S. vehicle.

Marketed for its cute quotient and cost, the basic model has a top speed equivalent to just 62 miles per hour and a China-rated battery range of ​just 127 miles.

Wuling also has a larger subcompact EV that starts at just over $8,000 in China. The retro-looking Bingo Pro is designed for highway travel with a battery range ​of 250 miles based on Chinese testing standards.

BYD Seagull: Starting price: $10,200

BYD Yuan UP: Starting price: $10,945

BYD Qin Plus DM: Starting price: $11,675 (not pictured)

BYD is China’s biggest player in small EVs. The firm's top three models starting under $12,000 accounted for 700,000 vehicle sales over the past 12 months in China.

The ‌Seagull was an immediate sensation when it was released three years ​ago, stunning analysts with its performance, styling and above all its price.

The 2026 Seagull comes with an optional lidar remote sensing system for driving ​assistance including automated lane changing, a new fast-charge feature and a battery range of about 314 miles on the premium version, according to Chinese testing standards.

BYD economized on the Seagull at ‌launch by equipping it with a single "monoblade" windshield wiper. Some analysts hailed that as a smart way to make savings. Some drivers complained it ‌did not handle heavy rain.

The 2026 model gets a ​standard set of two wipers.

News.Az