Expert: If IBA collapses, it will bring along the entire financial system

New managers have been appointed to the International Bank.

"They can be called the crisis managers. I know some of them in person, others indirectly. They are professionals in their field."

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from economic expert Samir Aliyev, while commenting on his expectations from the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

"Saving IBA would mean saving the entire banking sector. Banking sector and then the state budget paid for someone's irresponsible management. The situation now must be saved by the new managers.

"The managers are facing a complex task: to restore the damaged currency position, repay foreign obligations, restore trouble assets and so on. The bank has a number of problems."

The expert noted that the future of the International Bank depends on the state support:

"This i the last chance for saving the IBA. If it collapses, it will bring along the entire financial sytem. Therefore, crisis managers bear a great responsibility."

News.Az

