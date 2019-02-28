Experts of NATO and Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry hold working meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of the military education system, a working meeting has been held between experts of NATO and Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as part of the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP).

AzerTag reports that during the meeting, the activities carried out within the framework of the Defense Education Enhancement Program in 2018 were analyzed, as well as the issues of planning activities for the current year were considered and the new areas of cooperation were identified.

News.Az

