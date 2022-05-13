Explosion at a Russian military training ground in Armenia, one person killed

Explosion at a Russian military training ground in Armenia, one person killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed in an explosion at the Kamkhud mountain range in the Shirak region, assigned to the 102nd military base of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Gyumri, News.az reports citing Sputnik.

The blast reportedly took place at about 15:30.

A shepherd from the nearby village of Vagramaberd, born in 1957, died.

According to the command of the military base, no exercises were held at the training ground at that time.

News.Az