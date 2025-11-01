Explosion at New Mexico oil refinery injures several, sends thick smoke over city - VIDEO

A large explosion rocked New Mexico’s biggest oil refinery on Friday, injuring several people and sending a massive column of smoke over the city of Artesia.

The blast occurred at the HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery, the largest refining facility in the state and a key processor of oil from the Permian Basin — one of the most active oil-producing regions in the world. Residents reported hearing a loud boom before seeing dark smoke rise above the city skyline, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Artesia Police Chief Pete Quinones confirmed that while no deaths have been reported, several individuals were hurt. Emergency crews set up a helicopter evacuation zone to transport the injured for medical care as authorities worked to assess the full scale of the damage.

By midday, the fire had been put out and smoke had cleared, allowing nearby roads to reopen. Investigators have yet to determine what caused the explosion, and HF Sinclair has not issued a public statement.

State environmental officials have deployed a team to monitor air quality following the incident, ensuring the surrounding community remains safe as cleanup and review efforts continue.

The refinery can process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day and supplies fuel across the southwestern United States. HF Sinclair also operates refineries in several other states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Washington, Kansas, and Utah.

The blast comes as energy infrastructure around the world remains under heightened scrutiny. In a separate incident, Russia’s Ryazan refinery recently halted a major unit after a reported drone strike — underscoring the vulnerabilities of critical oil facilities globally.

