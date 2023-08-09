Explosion at Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant outside Moscow injures 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of injured people reached 25 in the explosion that took place on the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, News.az reports citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

Two of them have been hospitalized.

*** 11:36

An explosion took place on the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, injured 16 people, glass has been blown out in several houses near the plant, according to the emergency services, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The explosion occurred on the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in the area of the boiler house. The shock wave caused the windows of several houses to be blown out," the source said, adding that according to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion was not a drone.

At present, a total evacuation of the plant has been announced. The city authorities have set up a hotline.

The Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement, industry and healthcare.

News.Az