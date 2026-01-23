Explosion damages house in Azerbaijan’s Shaki - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion has occurred in a private residential house in the Shaki region of Azerbaijan, authorities reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a report was received via the 112 hotline about an incident in a house located in Bash Zayzid village. Emergency fire protection units were immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Upon assessment, officials confirmed that a non-fire-related explosion took place in a privately owned house with a total area of 180 square meters. The blast caused damage to the property, but no injuries were reported.

Emergency services implemented necessary safety measures at the site, and relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az