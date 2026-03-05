Explosion hits Dubai – VIDEO
- 06 Mar 2026 01:15
- 06 Mar 2026 01:19
- 1051192
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/explosion-hits-dubai-video Copied
Screen grab
Initial reports indicate that a new explosion has occurred in Dubai, though details about the incident remain limited at this stage.
Footage shared by the portal Clash Report shows an explosion rocking a part of the city, News.Az reports.
Meanwhile in Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/22EhYpaPe7— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 5, 2026
By Nijat Babayev