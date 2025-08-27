Explosion hits Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful explosion struck the Ryazan-Moscow main oil pipeline in Russia’s Ryazan region on August 26, disrupting one of the key supply routes for oil products to the capital.

After reports appeared on Ryazan public forums about a strong "bang" on a section of the main oil pipeline, a strong fire broke out. Within a few hours, Muscovites had already called emergency services to put it out, News.Az reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair teams are in the area of ​​the village of Bozhatkovo in the railway district of Ryazan, trying to eliminate the consequences of the explosion and fire.

Since 2018, the pipeline has been repurposed for the supply of automobile gasoline by the Transneft company, which supplies the army of the aggressor state.

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), as a result of the incident, said transportation of petroleum products to Moscow has been suspended indefinitely, and representatives of Transneft are calculating the losses.

