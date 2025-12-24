Explosion in Moscow injures two police officers - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion rocked southern Moscow overnight, injuring two police officers and prompting a criminal investigation.

The blast occurred on Yasenevaya Street, where local residents reported hearing a loud bang during the night. According to preliminary information, at least one person was initially reported injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian media outlet REN TV cited its correspondent as saying the explosion took place around 1:30 a.m. on Yeletskaya Street, where debris was visible on the roadway following the incident.

Telegram channel 112 reported that two traffic police officers were injured after an unknown individual threw a package at a traffic police vehicle, which then exploded. The officers were inside or near the vehicle at the time of the blast, according to the report.

Emergency medical teams and police quickly arrived at the scene, which was cordoned off as a precaution.

Russia’s Investigative Committee later confirmed that traffic police officers were injured in the incident and said a criminal case has been opened, though it did not specify the charges.

Investigators and forensic experts are examining the blast site and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras. Authorities said a series of forensic examinations — including medical and explosive analyses — will be conducted in the coming hours.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that two police officers were injured in the explosion.

