Russian attack hits Zaporizhzhia, homes damaged and fires break out

Russian forces launched overnight strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, damaging residential buildings and triggering fires, local officials said early on December 24.

The attack came after warnings of possible airstrikes involving guided aerial bombs, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Shortly after the alerts, explosions were reported in the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Russian forces struck one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. Preliminary information suggests a residential building was damaged,” Fedorov said in a statement.

Local authorities confirmed that at least three enemy strikes hit the regional center. Emergency services were deployed to multiple locations, while officials continued to assess the scale of the damage.

Later updates revealed that the attack sparked fires in garages and vehicles, with flames spreading across parts of the affected area.

Initially, authorities reported no casualties. However, in an update issued at 04:50, Fedorov said two civilians — a man and a woman — were injured. Both are receiving medical assistance.

Photos released by the regional administration show damaged buildings and burning vehicles, highlighting the impact of the overnight assault.

Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding region have been frequent targets of Russian missile, drone, and aerial bomb attacks. Local officials regularly issue warnings as threats intensify, even during public holidays.

On December 19, during St. Nicholas Day celebrations observed under the old calendar, Russian strikes injured five people, including a child. Earlier, on December 17, airstrikes caused major damage to a high-rise residential building and key infrastructure facilities in the city.

As emergency crews continue their work, authorities urge residents to remain alert amid ongoing security threats.

