Yandex metrika counter

Explosion in southern Colombia kills seven

  • World
  • Share
Explosion in southern Colombia kills seven
Photo: Anadolu Agency

At least seven people were killed and more than eight others injured after an explosion in a rural area of southern Colombia, local authorities confirmed on January 23.

The blast occurred late Thursday in a village in the Llorente district, located about 25 kilometers from the urban center of Tumaco, in the department of Nariño. Police said emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where multiple victims were found with serious injuries, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Nariño Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar stated that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. He emphasized that initial assessments indicate the incident was not linked to Colombia’s ongoing armed conflict, easing concerns of a militant-related attack in the region.

Local media outlets reported that the explosion was likely caused by a gas cylinder inside a residential home, though authorities have not yet issued an official confirmation.

Rescue teams continue to assess structural damage in the affected area while investigators work to determine the exact cause of the blast.

 
 
 

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      