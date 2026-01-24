Explosion in southern Colombia kills seven

The blast occurred late Thursday in a village in the Llorente district, located about 25 kilometers from the urban center of Tumaco, in the department of Nariño. Police said emergency services were dispatched to the scene, where multiple victims were found with serious injuries, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Nariño Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar stated that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. He emphasized that initial assessments indicate the incident was not linked to Colombia’s ongoing armed conflict, easing concerns of a militant-related attack in the region.

Local media outlets reported that the explosion was likely caused by a gas cylinder inside a residential home, though authorities have not yet issued an official confirmation.

Rescue teams continue to assess structural damage in the affected area while investigators work to determine the exact cause of the blast.