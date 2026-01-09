Explosion injures Honduran lawmaker during live interview

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosive device detonated inches from the head of Honduran opposition lawmaker Gladis Aurora López on Thursday, January 8, during a live interview outside the National Congress in Tegucigalpa. The shocking moment was captured on video.

Reports say the device struck López before exploding, causing visible head and back injuries. She received immediate medical attention at the scene and was later transferred to a private hospital for further treatment. Authorities have not confirmed whether others were hurt, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

National Party officials condemned the blast as a criminal act of political violence. Tomás Zambrano, leader of the party’s congressional bloc, called for a full and independent investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety for lawmakers and political figures in Honduras, highlighting the risks faced during public and media appearances.

News.Az