Yandex metrika counter

Explosion wounds two Israeli police officers during weapons search

  • Middle East
  • Share
Explosion wounds two Israeli police officers during weapons search
Photo: Reuters

Two police officers were injured, and a police dog lost its life in an explosion this morning in Jaljulia, central Israel.

The explosion occurred while law enforcement was conducting a weapons search in the area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Both officers were moderately injured, according to Hebrew media reports.

The circumstances of the explosion are unclear.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      