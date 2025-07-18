Explosion wounds two Israeli police officers during weapons search

Two police officers were injured, and a police dog lost its life in an explosion this morning in Jaljulia, central Israel.

The explosion occurred while law enforcement was conducting a weapons search in the area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Both officers were moderately injured, according to Hebrew media reports.

The circumstances of the explosion are unclear.

