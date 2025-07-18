Explosion wounds two Israeli police officers during weapons search
Photo: Reuters
Two police officers were injured, and a police dog lost its life in an explosion this morning in Jaljulia, central Israel.
The explosion occurred while law enforcement was conducting a weapons search in the area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
Both officers were moderately injured, according to Hebrew media reports.
The circumstances of the explosion are unclear.