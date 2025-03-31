Explosions heard as firefighters tackle large factory fire in Blackburn PHOTO/VIDEO

Tom Cookson, group manager at LFRS, said crews were met with a "well developed fire involving polypropylene at one of the businesses on the industrial estate".

"The smoke plume has significantly reduced in the last hour and the fire is surrounded," he said.

"We're going to be here throughout the day damping down and dealing with hot spots as they flare up."

Mr Cookson added: "Were advising local residents in the area to keep windows and doors shut, likewise to people driving in the area to keep windows shut."

Blackburn Police said on Facebook the hospital remained open, but Haslingden Road from the M65 to the hospital was down to one lane and "will be for a while".

The fire service previously said: "The fire involves plastics and there is a significant smoke plume affecting the local area."