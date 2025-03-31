Explosions heard as firefighters tackle large factory fire in Blackburn PHOTO/VIDEO
Photo: LancsLive
A robot, along with around 50 firefighters, is tackling a significant fire at a factory on an industrial estate in Blackburn, Lancashire, which involves plastics.
The blaze broke out just after 00:30 BST on Shadsworth industrial estate, Sett End Road, with explosions heard and a massive plume of smoke visible in the sky, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut due to the potential hazards, as the fire rages near the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS).
There have been no reported injuries and LFRS said the fire had been brought under control overnight.