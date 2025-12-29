Explosions reported at Russia’s Khanskaya military airfield

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions reportedly shook the Khanskaya military airfield near Maykop, southern Russia, early on December 29, as local air defenses were activated. Residents also reported hearing blasts within the city, according to independent outlet Astra.

Maykop lies roughly 290 km from Ukraine and about 450 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Russia’s western Tula Oblast amid fears of a ballistic missile threat, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 89 Ukrainian drones overnight on Dec. 28–29 during the explosions. These claims could not be independently verified, and Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

News.Az