Explosions rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front

Explosions erupted overnight near military bases deep in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, an apparent display of Kyiv's rapidly growing ability to wreak havoc on Moscow's logistics far from front lines, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

The explosions follow huge blasts last week at an air base in Russian-annexed Crimea. In a new assessment, a Western official said that incident had wiped out half of Russia's Black Sea naval aviation force in a stroke.

News.Az