F-16 Fighter aircrafts participating in "TurAz Qartalı-2019" exercises arrived in Azerbaijan - VİDEO

F-16 Fighter aircrafts participating in TurAz Qartalı-2019 exercises arrived in Azerbaijan - VİDEO

F-16 Fighter aircraft of Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in joint exercises "TurAz Qartalı-2019", the Ministry of Defence told APA.

The exercises to be held for the period from September 2 to 16, will involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircraft – MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, “Kasa” P-235, as well as helicopters – Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

