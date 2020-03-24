Face mask making enterprise to be launched in Azerbaijan in a week

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the end of March, about in a week face mask enterprise will be commissioned in Azerbaijan, head of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Mammadov said, APA reports.

According to him, the maximum daily production capacity of the enterprise is 200,000 masks: "The number of masks sold in Azerbaijan in a day in the last month was 200 - 210,000 units. Therefore, it will meet the demand for the production of 200,000 masks daily."

Mr. Mammadov added that there are also imports and reserves.

News.Az

News.Az