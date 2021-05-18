Facebook introduces Live Shopping feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Facebook Inc. announced on Tuesday that they have introduced a new feature called Live Shopping for their platform that will start this Friday.

According to the company's statement, the feature would allow users to interact with brands in real-time, and it would happen only on Fridays, starting from this week and lasting until July 16, with the users being able to purchase items live from vendors without leaving the platform.

Facebook asserted that the benefits for brands to use their tool include "a chance to build relationships with customers, provide new entertaining content, answer questions and streamline the purchase process through convenient checkout with Shops."

(c) Teletrader

News.Az

