Families of those killed combating terrorism to get 90-fold of deceased’s salary

The Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on defense, security and combating corruption has held a meeting on Monday.

First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said that the agenda included proposed amendments to Articles 1 and 14 of the law on combating terrorism, the parliament told APA.

According to the amendment to Article 1, the notions of “terrorist” and “terrorist organization” will be elucidated in greater detail. According to Article 14, a citizen who has died or been seriously wounded in an anti-terrorist operation or his family will receive a lump sum of 90- or 100-fold of the person’s salary. The lump sum will be paid on non-cash basis.

Both amendments have been submitted for the parliament’s plenary meeting.

