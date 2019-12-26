Family dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A married couple and their children died from carbon monoxide poisoning in one of the apartments in the city of Alaverdi of Armenia’s Lori Province.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia reported that the apartment was heated through a gas heater and that the gas pipeline was left within the wall instead of being taken out of the wall, which led to carbon monoxide poisoning, News.am reported.

