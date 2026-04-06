Iran labels US 15-point plan ‘extremely ambitious, illogical’

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, said Tehran has finalized its demands regarding recent proposals to end the war but will disclose them only when appropriate.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran will not bow to pressure, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“A few days ago, they put forward proposals through intermediaries, and the 15-point US plan was reflected through Pakistan and some other friendly countries,” he said. “Such proposals are both extremely ambitious, unusual, and illogical.”

Baghaei stressed that Iran has its own framework. “Based on our own interests, based on our own considerations, we codified the set of demands that we had and have,” he added.

He also rejected the notion that engaging with mediators signals weakness. “The fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran presents its views very quickly and bravely in response to a plan should not be considered a sign of surrendering to the enemy. From the moment this discussion was raised, we have formulated our responses. Whenever necessary, we will clearly inform you.”

News.Az