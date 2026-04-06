IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed in US-Israeli strikes
- 06 Apr 2026 11:59
- 06 Apr 2026 12:01
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Source: IRGC
Majid Khademi, head of the Intelligence Directorate of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed on April 6 as a result of strikes by the United States and Israel.
The IRGC released a statement announcing the “martyrdom of Major General Seyed Majid Khademi, a powerful and outstanding head of the IRGC Intelligence Directorate, News.Az reports.
By Nijat Babayev