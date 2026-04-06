Iran executes man over attempted attack on military site

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Iran has executed Ali Fahim, convicted of attempting to storm a military site, a day after two others linked to the January incident were put to death.

Fahim was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, condemned the executions as inhumane and said many defendants’ confessions were reportedly obtained under torture.

The unrest in January began over economic hardship and escalated into nationwide protests calling for the government’s overthrow.

Authorities’ response led to one of the deadliest confrontations since Iran’s 1979 revolution, with thousands killed.

News.Az