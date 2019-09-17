Famous American jazz singer Michelle Walker to perform at Mugham Center
The world-famous American jazz vocalist Michelle Walker will perform at the International Mugham Center in Baku on September 23, AzerTag reports.
Walker has performed throughout US, Canada, Russia, Israel, England, Holland and most recently at Blues Alley and The Black Rock Performing Arts Center outside Washington.
Her debut recording, Slow Down, was released with critical acclaim. The recording received a Washington Area Musician Association (WAMA) Award nomination for Best Jazz and Debut Album of the year and also a national nomination for Best Independent Jazz Vocal album of the year.
