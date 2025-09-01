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Glass
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A dramatic moment unfolded during Game 2 of the NHL playoff series between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche when a glass panel shattered near the Kings’ bench after an intense fan reaction.22 Apr 2026-09:50
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John Lennon, The Last Dinner Party, and Glass Animals are headlining the 10th edition of the Secret 7" auction to support children in conflict zones. The initiative will see 700 unique vinyl records auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the charity War Child for protection, education, and mental health services.09 Apr 2026-10:57
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Norway’s $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has announced it will vote against Elon Musk’s proposed pay package at Tesla’s upcoming shareholder meeting, setting up a major showdown over what would be the largest CEO compensation deal in corporate history.04 Nov 2025-15:45
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Authorities in Bali have halted the construction of a 182-metre glass elevator on the island’s famed Kelingking Beach cliff, following public outrage over environmental concerns and a lack of proper permits.03 Nov 2025-14:20
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Tyler, the Creator is officially back with new music. After days of cryptic teasers on social media, the Grammy-winning rapper announced Friday night that his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass, will be released on Monday, July 21.19 Jul 2025-09:11
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