Farhad Mammadov: North-South project is a guarantee of stability and predictability of neighbors

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The construction of such a large-scale infrastructure project is always a guarantee of stability and predictability of neighbours.”

Farhad Mammadov, director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, speaking to Valdai Club, pointed to the strategic importance of the North-South project.

He recalled that the first summit of the presidents of the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Baku in August 2016. At that meeting, decisions were taken regarding the formation of the North-South transport corridor.

“Since the Soviet era, there has been a railway between Russia and Azerbaijan, which operates successfully, but there were no railroad links between Azerbaijan and Iran,” Farhad Mammadov said. As part of the North-South project, Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to allocate a $ 500 million loan to Iran for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad, which is an important segment of the transport corridor.

“The work is underway, and we can regard the recent summit as a regular impetus for systematization of all projects that will serve to form a shorter, safe and convenient North-South route,” Farhad Mammadov said.

In general, according to Farhad Mammadov, the dialogue between Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran is at a very high level and should positively affect the negotiations on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, which are to be completed in the first half of the next year, when a relevant convention is expected to be signed.

In turn, Valdai Club expert Nina Mamedova noted that the removal of a significant part of the sanctions against Iran gives a real chance for a more active negotiation process between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran on a number of issues, as well as to implement the previously reached agreements.

News.Az

News.Az