Farrukh village has nothing to do with delimitation process or Azerbaijani Armenian border, Russian MFA

“Farrukh village has nothing to do with delimitation process or Azerbaijani Armenian border,” said the official representative of Russian MFA Mariya Zakharova at the briefing held today, News.az reports.

According to her, the activities of the commission on the delimitation of borders have nothing to do with the village of Farrukh, which is in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.

“We hope that commission’s starting to operate will assist to increase confidence between Baku and Yerevan, and to prevent incidents both in Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the area of responsibility of peacekeepers,” stressed an official of Russian MFA.





News.Az