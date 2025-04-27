Fatemeh Mohajerani: Iranian President’s visit to Azerbaijan will enhance bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the official spokesperson for the Iranian government, stated that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's official visit to Azerbaijan will create new opportunities for strengthening relations between the two countries, News.Az informs via Iranian media.

"The president’s official visit to Azerbaijan is an important step towards building a new framework for regional and neighborly relations," she said.

Mohajerani emphasized that Iran has consistently pursued a policy of fostering relations with its neighbors based on shared interests. Regarding developments in the South Caucasus, Tehran’s stance is rooted in respect for the territorial integrity of nations and support for lasting peace in the region.

"The visit and upcoming talks will unlock new opportunities to expand Iran-Azerbaijan relations, which hold great potential. Overall, President Pezeshkian’s visit should be seen as a practical move to strengthen bilateral ties, establish regional stability, and tap into the shared opportunities of both nations — a potential that can serve peace, security, and sustainable development in the South Caucasus," Mohajerani added.

Earlier reports stated that President Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on April 28.

News.Az