Favorable conditions exist in Azerbaijan for socio-political dialogue: State Committee

There are favorable conditions and a healthy environment for socio-political dialogue in Azerbaijan, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

She made the statement on Friday at a conference, entitled “Women’s rights in the context of new socio-political realities.”

The committee chairperson emphasized that a new reality emerged in the region following Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War, and the country is improving its reputation on a global scale day by day.

Muradova said women’s rights in Azerbaijan are regulated by national legislation, stressing that compliance with the provisions of the laws in this area is a priority.

She also underscored the need to apply new approaches and adopt new programs in the field of women’s rights. “The role of women in public and political life, especially issues related to girls' education, is more relevant,” the committee chairperson added.

News.Az