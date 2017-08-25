Fazail Aghamali awarded the "Glory" Order

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Fazail Rahim Aghamali the "Glory” Order.

Report informs that he was awarded for his active participation in the public and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, Chairman of the “Motherland Party” (Ana Vətən), MP Fazail Aghamali will turn 70 on August 26.

