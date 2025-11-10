FBI Director visits China to discuss Fentanyl and law enforcement

+ ↺ − 16 px

FBI Director Kash Patel visited China last week to discuss fentanyl and law enforcement matters, sources familiar with the trip told Reuters. The visit followed a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders reported reaching a “consensus” on the issue.

Patel reportedly arrived in Beijing on Friday and stayed about a day, holding talks with Chinese officials on Saturday. The trip was not officially announced by either government. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said he was unaware of the visit, while China’s Ministry of Public Security and the U.S. embassy in Beijing did not respond to requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Separately, China’s Commerce Ministry said it will adjust its catalogue of drug-related precursor chemicals, requiring licenses for certain exports to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The move comes after Trump halved tariffs on Chinese goods to 10%, signaling a shift from punitive measures previously tied to China’s efforts to curb fentanyl production.

Fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, remains the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. Trump told reporters that Xi will work “very hard to stop the flow” of the drug. The leaders agreed to establish a bilateral working group to oversee the implementation of the deal, though it was unclear if Patel discussed this mechanism during his visit.

The Xi-Trump agreement also covers broader trade issues, including the resumption of U.S. soybean purchases and a pause on Chinese export curbs on rare earths, essential for modern technologies.

News.Az