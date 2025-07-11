Yandex metrika counter

FBI offers $50,000 reward for suspect in alleged shooting during California ICE raid protests

FBI offers $50,000 reward for suspect in alleged shooting during California ICE raid protests
A screengrab from a video shot by ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC on July 10, 2025, in Camarillo, California. KABC

 The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at federal agents during chaotic protests over immigration raids in Southern California on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Laguna Road in Camarillo, Ventura County, during clashes between demonstrators and federal officers conducting ICE raids at local farms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the unidentified suspect appeared to aim and fire a pistol at law enforcement personnel. The FBI released a photo and video of the suspect—seen wearing a black T-shirt and a white medical mask—captured by ABC News' Los Angeles affiliate, KABC.

"Make no mistake: anyone who targets our agents will face the full force of federal prosecution," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement in the region.

  

