FBI offers $50,000 reward for suspect in alleged shooting during California ICE raid protests

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Laguna Road in Camarillo, Ventura County, during clashes between demonstrators and federal officers conducting ICE raids at local farms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the unidentified suspect appeared to aim and fire a pistol at law enforcement personnel. The FBI released a photo and video of the suspect—seen wearing a black T-shirt and a white medical mask—captured by ABC News' Los Angeles affiliate, KABC.

"Make no mistake: anyone who targets our agents will face the full force of federal prosecution," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement in the region.