FBI probes Minnesota fraud scheme, Director says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FBI has boosted investigative resources in Minnesota as it examines an alleged fraud scheme involving federal social service funds, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Sunday.

Patel said the bureau had “surged” personnel to the state but declined to provide details. The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of fraud cases that federal officials say involve millions of dollars in public funding, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigations have drawn controversy, with immigrant-rights advocates accusing the Trump administration of disproportionately targeting Minnesota’s Somali community. Federal authorities have described the state as a focal point for large-scale fraud, while critics argue the probes risk stigmatizing immigrants more broadly.

Patel referenced recent social media reports, including a video alleging inactive daycare facilities received public funds. The video was shared by Republican officials, including U.S. Representative Tom Emmer and Vice President JD Vance.

According to CBS News, most defendants in recent major Minnesota fraud cases are of Somali descent. The investigations have also fueled tensions between federal prosecutors and state officials. President Donald Trump has cited the cases in criticism of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the state’s Somali diaspora.

News.Az