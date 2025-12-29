China opposes Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has expressed strong opposition to Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland as an “independent sovereign state” and its plan to establish diplomatic relations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

At a regular briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that China firmly supports Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and opposes any actions that undermine Somali territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The remarks come amid global debate over Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland, a self-declared republic that separated from Somalia in 1991 but remains largely unrecognized internationally.

China’s position reinforces its long-standing commitment to African territorial integrity and reflects broader concerns about international recognition of breakaway regions.

News.Az