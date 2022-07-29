FC Neftchi Baku beat Aris Limassol, reach Europa Conference League 3rd qualifying round
- 29 Jul 2022 06:48
- Sports
Azerbaijan’s football club Neftchi Baku have progressed to the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, after defeating Cypriot Aris Limassol FC 3-2 on aggregate, News.Az reports.
Played at the Bakcell Arena stadium in Baku, Neftchi’s goals came from Godsway Donyoh (38’), Eddy Israfilov (57’) and Kenny Saief (62’).