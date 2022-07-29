Yandex metrika counter

FC Neftchi Baku beat Aris Limassol, reach Europa Conference League 3rd qualifying round

Azerbaijan’s football club Neftchi Baku have progressed to the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, after defeating Cypriot Aris Limassol FC 3-2 on aggregate, News.Az reports. 

Played at the Bakcell Arena stadium in Baku, Neftchi’s goals came from Godsway Donyoh (38’), Eddy Israfilov (57’) and Kenny Saief (62’).


News.Az 

