FC Neftchi Baku beat Aris Limassol, reach Europa Conference League 3rd qualifying round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football club Neftchi Baku have progressed to the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, after defeating Cypriot Aris Limassol FC 3-2 on aggregate, News.Az reports.

Played at the Bakcell Arena stadium in Baku, Neftchi’s goals came from Godsway Donyoh (38’), Eddy Israfilov (57’) and Kenny Saief (62’).

News.Az